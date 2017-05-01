Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Stake Increased by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 613,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after buying an additional 75,768 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at $9,577,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 154,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 9.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 237,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) traded up 0.284% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.455. The stock had a trading volume of 6,826,997 shares. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 84.792 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.31. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $26.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/boston-scientific-co-bsx-stake-increased-by-beck-mack-oliver-llc.html.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.82.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Pratt sold 4,832 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $120,026.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,179,148.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith D. Dawkins sold 80,783 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $2,036,539.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,531.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,602 shares of company stock worth $6,888,330 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices that are used in a range of interventional medical specialties. The Company offers its products by seven businesses: Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Endoscopy, Peripheral Interventions, Urology and Pelvic Health, Neuromodulation, and Electrophysiology.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.