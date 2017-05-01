Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Receives $27.35 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.36.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Keith D. Dawkins sold 80,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $2,036,539.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,531.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Pratt sold 4,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $120,026.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,179,148.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 274,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,888,330. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 2,298.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 228.9% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) opened at 26.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.55 and a beta of 1.06. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $26.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $23.31.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.70%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post $1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices that are used in a range of interventional medical specialties. The Company offers its products by seven businesses: Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Endoscopy, Peripheral Interventions, Urology and Pelvic Health, Neuromodulation, and Electrophysiology.

