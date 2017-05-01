Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) to Post FY2017 Earnings of $6.23 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a report released on Thursday. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.20. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ FY2018 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $133.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.35.

Shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) opened at 126.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.83 and its 200-day moving average is $129.06. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 0.62. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $113.69 and a 12 month high of $144.02.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $632.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.34 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Properties news, insider Robert E. Pester sold 6,688 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $898,399.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,967.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 3,835 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.16, for a total transaction of $502,998.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,375.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,180,477 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and developer of office properties in the United States. Its segments by geographic area are Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. Its segments by property type include Office, Residential and Hotel. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or had interests in 174 commercial real estate properties, aggregating approximately 47.7 million net rentable square feet of primarily Class A office properties, including eight properties under construction/redevelopment totaling approximately 4.0 million net rentable square feet.

