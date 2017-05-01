Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM) Upgraded to “Positive” by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc

Susquehanna Bancshares Inc upgraded shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report published on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc currently has $179.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $154.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $158.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer Company and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Boston Beer Company from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Beer Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer Company from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Boston Beer Company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Beer Company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Shares of Boston Beer Company (NYSE:SAM) traded down 0.10% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.20. The stock had a trading volume of 214,879 shares. Boston Beer Company has a 1-year low of $135.10 and a 1-year high of $195.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.50.

Boston Beer Company (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.19. Boston Beer Company had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company earned $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Boston Beer Company will post $5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Beer Company news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 7,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.77, for a total transaction of $1,091,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total transaction of $1,006,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,262 shares of company stock worth $28,774,864 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Horan Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer Company by 81.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer Company by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc is a craft brewer in the United States. The Company is engaged in the business of producing and selling alcohol beverages primarily in the domestic market and in selected international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Boston Beer Company segment, and A&S Brewing Collaborative segment.

