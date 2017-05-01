Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM) Chairman Sells $1,057,425.00 in Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 7,500 shares of Boston Beer Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $1,057,425.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 21st, C James Koch sold 7,500 shares of Boston Beer Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.17, for a total value of $1,043,775.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, C James Koch sold 7,500 shares of Boston Beer Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $1,041,900.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, C James Koch sold 7,500 shares of Boston Beer Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $1,050,975.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, C James Koch sold 7,500 shares of Boston Beer Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.74, for a total value of $1,048,050.00.

On Monday, April 17th, C James Koch sold 7,500 shares of Boston Beer Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $1,043,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, C James Koch sold 7,500 shares of Boston Beer Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $1,045,800.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, C James Koch sold 7,500 shares of Boston Beer Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total value of $1,039,875.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, C James Koch sold 7,500 shares of Boston Beer Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $1,055,325.00.

On Monday, April 10th, C James Koch sold 7,500 shares of Boston Beer Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $1,064,325.00.

On Friday, March 10th, C James Koch sold 12,500 shares of Boston Beer Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,855,000.00.

Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) opened at 144.35 on Monday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12 month low of $135.10 and a 12 month high of $195.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.60. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Boston Beer Company (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.19. Boston Beer Company had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business earned $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post $5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/boston-beer-company-inc-sam-chairman-sells-1057425-00-in-stock.html.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer Company by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer Company by 28.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 39,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer Company by 205.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 19,274 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $165.00 target price on Boston Beer Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reduced their target price on Boston Beer Company from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Beer Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. William Blair lowered Boston Beer Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $158.00 target price on Boston Beer Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Beer Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

Boston Beer Company Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc is a craft brewer in the United States. The Company is engaged in the business of producing and selling alcohol beverages primarily in the domestic market and in selected international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Boston Beer Company segment, and A&S Brewing Collaborative segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.