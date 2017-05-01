Boston Advisors LLC Takes Position in Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concert Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.5% in the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.2% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) opened at 72.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.13 and its 200 day moving average is $69.24. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $55.73 and a one year high of $76.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3059 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 31.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays PLC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup Inc lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.94.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company is engaged in the rail and related transportation business. The Company’s network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America, connecting approximately three coasts, including the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico and serving the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert (British Columbia), Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile (Alabama), and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth (Minnesota)/Superior (Wisconsin), and Jackson (Mississippi), with connections to all points in North America.

