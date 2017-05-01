Boston Advisors LLC Maintains Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Boston Advisors LLC maintained its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) opened at 24.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post $1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Compass Point upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Hilliard Lyons upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal lending, deposit gathering, transaction processing and service advisory activities through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries from banking centers located throughout the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States.

