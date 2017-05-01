Boston Advisors LLC Has $379,000 Position in Canon Inc (CAJ)

Boston Advisors LLC continued to hold its stake in Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,113 shares of the technology company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canon by 7.1% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 152,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Canon by 15,963.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Canon by 3.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,999,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,044,000 after buying an additional 73,167 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Canon by 15.3% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 215,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 28,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Canon by 306.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 45,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 34,120 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) opened at 33.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.60. Canon Inc has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $33.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.55.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 4.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canon Inc will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Canon

Canon Inc (Canon) is a manufacturer of office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser printers, inkjet printers, cameras and lithography equipment. Canon sells its products principally under the Canon brand name and through sales subsidiaries. Each of these subsidiaries is responsible for marketing and distribution to retail dealers in an assigned territory.

