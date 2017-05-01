Boohoo.Com PLC (BOO) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Boohoo.Com PLC (LON:BOO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.37) target price on the stock.

BOO has been the subject of several other research reports. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boohoo.Com PLC in a report on Friday, February 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.30) price target on shares of Boohoo.Com PLC in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boohoo.Com PLC in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.17) price target on shares of Boohoo.Com PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Investec increased their price target on Boohoo.Com PLC from GBX 150 ($1.92) to GBX 155 ($1.98) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boohoo.Com PLC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 168.56 ($2.15).

Boohoo.Com PLC (LON:BOO) opened at 187.873810 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 169.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 141.06. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.11 billion. Boohoo.Com PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 45.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 190.00.

Boohoo.Com PLC Company Profile

boohoo.com plc is a holding company. The Company sells own-brand clothing, shoes and accessories through the boohoo.com Websites. The Company has presence in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia, and sells products into over 100 countries. The Company operates through English, French, German, Italian and Spanish language Websites.

