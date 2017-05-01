Bonness Enterprises Inc. Has $1,596,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Bonness Enterprises Inc. maintained its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,600 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up 1.3% of Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,779,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,998,000 after buying an additional 4,023,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 60,254,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,953,000 after buying an additional 1,492,283 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,093,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,945,000 after buying an additional 1,704,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,486,731,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,176,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,102,000 after buying an additional 951,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) opened at 43.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average is $41.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.69. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $46.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business earned $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post $1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bonness Enterprises Inc. Has $1,596,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/bonness-enterprises-inc-has-1596000-position-in-the-coca-cola-co-ko.html.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Vetr upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.81 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Independent Research GmbH reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.39.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.