Bonness Enterprises Inc. Acquires New Stake in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Bonness Enterprises Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000. Oracle accounts for about 1.4% of Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $1,090,559,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $473,593,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,566,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1,534.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,640,219 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $216,961,000 after buying an additional 5,295,094 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $140,937,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) opened at 44.96 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $46.99. The firm has a market cap of $185.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average of $40.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post $2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vetr upgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America Corp boosted their price target on Oracle to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.16.

In other Oracle news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $32,508,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 903,891 shares in the company, valued at $41,976,698.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $18,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,644,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,440,760 shares of company stock worth $291,341,238. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

