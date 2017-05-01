Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) traded up 7127.72% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.50. The company had a trading volume of 351,638 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.81 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BCEI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc (Bonanza Creek) is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of onshore oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The Company’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are concentrated primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

