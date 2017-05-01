Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) traded up 7121.1084% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.4666. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,582 shares. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The firm’s market cap is $1.81 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41.
BCEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.
About Bonanza Creek Energy
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc (Bonanza Creek) is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of onshore oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The Company’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are concentrated primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.
