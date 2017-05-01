BOK Financial (BOKF) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News articles about BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment. Alpha One, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BOK Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the bank an impact score of 92 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s scoring:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BOK Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised BOK Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on BOK Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised BOK Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

Shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) opened at 84.29 on Monday. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $56.08 and a 52 week high of $86.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.44.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.31. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business earned $365.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. BOK Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BOK Financial will post $4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.86%.

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Stephen D. Grossi sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $88,760.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,024.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Grauer sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $74,018.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,865.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company offers full service banking in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona and Kansas/Missouri. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management and Other.

