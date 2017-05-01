BOK Financial (BOKF) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) have trended positive on Monday, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BOK Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned headlines about the bank an impact score of 91 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected AlphaOne’s scoring:

BOKF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BOK Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $90.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of BOK Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) traded down 0.04% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.26. 30,278 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.90. BOK Financial has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $86.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.44.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.31. BOK Financial had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $365.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post $4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.86%.

In other news, EVP Stephen D. Grossi sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $88,760.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,024.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Grauer sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $74,018.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,865.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company offers full service banking in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona and Kansas/Missouri. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management and Other.

