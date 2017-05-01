Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group AG

Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) in a report published on Tuesday, April 18th. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WIFI. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a sell rating and set a $6.85 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.34.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) traded up 1.05% on Tuesday, hitting $14.44. The company had a trading volume of 236,843 shares. Boingo Wireless has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The stock’s market cap is $558.06 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 25.35%. The firm earned $44.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boingo Wireless will post ($0.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware raised its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 9.6% in the first quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 11,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 25,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Croft Leominster Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 29.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc is a provider of commercial mobile wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) Internet solutions and indoor direct-attached storage (DAS) services. The Company operates as a service provider of wireless connectivity solutions across its managed and operated network and aggregated network for mobile devices such as laptops, smartphones, tablets and other wireless-enabled consumer devices.

