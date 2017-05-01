BofI Holding, Inc. (BOFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOFI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BofI Holding’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.53. BofI Holding posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BofI Holding will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BofI Holding.

BofI Holding (NASDAQ:BOFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. BofI Holding had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm earned $111.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

BOFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BofI Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of BofI Holding in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BofI Holding in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

In related news, Director Mosich Nick sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $106,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,616.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BofI Holding during the third quarter worth about $10,499,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in BofI Holding by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,382,000 after buying an additional 84,194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in BofI Holding by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,990,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,396,000 after buying an additional 297,165 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BofI Holding by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BofI Holding by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,518,000 after buying an additional 8,451 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BofI Holding (NASDAQ:BOFI) traded up 0.88% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.10. 122,605 shares of the stock traded hands. BofI Holding has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $32.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average is $26.30. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.23.

About BofI Holding

BofI Holding, Inc (BofI) is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a diversified financial services company. The Bank provides consumer and business banking products through its branchless, low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. The Bank has deposit and loan customers, including consumer and business checking, savings and time deposit accounts and financing for single family and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables.

