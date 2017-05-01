Boeing Co (BA) to Issue $1.42 Quarterly Dividend

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 1.42 per share by the aircraft producer on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%.

Boeing has raised its dividend by an average of 31.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Boeing has a dividend payout ratio of 61.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Boeing to earn $10.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) traded down 1.32% on Monday, reaching $182.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,516,574 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.62 and its 200-day moving average is $162.06. Boeing has a 52 week low of $122.35 and a 52 week high of $185.71.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Boeing had a return on equity of 239.48% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boeing will post $9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Raymond L. Conner sold 96,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.72, for a total value of $15,745,607.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,692,889.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Downey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.93, for a total transaction of $163,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,827 shares of company stock valued at $33,839,423 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $124.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boeing from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.52.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

