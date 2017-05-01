Boeing Co (BA) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Deutsche Bank AG

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank AG from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Friday morning. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BA. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen and Company increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) traded down 1.32% on Friday, hitting $182.39. 3,516,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $110.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.06. Boeing has a 12-month low of $122.35 and a 12-month high of $185.71.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Boeing had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 239.48%. The business earned $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boeing will post $9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Boeing Co (BA) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Deutsche Bank AG” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/boeing-co-ba-price-target-raised-to-210-00-at-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.25%.

In related news, SVP Gregory L. Hyslop sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $580,005.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 102,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.76, for a total transaction of $17,022,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,827 shares of company stock worth $33,839,423 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 124.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.