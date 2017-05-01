BNP Paribas SA (BNP) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank AG Analysts

Deutsche Bank AG set a €69.00 ($75.00) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) in a research note released on Tuesday, April 18th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.06 ($77.24) price target on BNP Paribas SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup Inc set a €66.00 ($71.74) price target on BNP Paribas SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on BNP Paribas SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($38.04) price target on BNP Paribas SA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas SA in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €62.54 ($67.97).

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) traded down 0.32% during trading on Tuesday, hitting €64.78. 4,471,038 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of €80.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €61.16 and its 200-day moving average price is €58.19. BNP Paribas SA has a 52 week low of €35.27 and a 52 week high of €68.40.

About BNP Paribas SA

BNP Paribas SA is a France-based company engaged in the financial industry. The Company provides banking and financial services. The Company operates in two divisions: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB). The Retail Banking and Services division includes retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and abroad.

