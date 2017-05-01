Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA) PT Set at €18.00 by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas set a €18.00 ($19.57) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) in a report released on Tuesday, April 11th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America Corp set a €9.00 ($9.78) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.90 ($14.02) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €12.40 ($13.48) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. DZ Bank AG reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a €15.00 ($16.30) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.52 ($14.70).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) traded down 0.132% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €15.879. 17,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of €7.44 billion and a PE ratio of 4.166. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of €13.08. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a one year low of €9.14 and a one year high of €16.88.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is an aviation company. The Company’s segments include; Logistics; maintenance, repair and overhaul services (MRO), Catering and Other. Its Passenger Airline Group segment includes the airlines Lufthansa Passenger Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Eurowings. Lufthansa Cargo is the logistics services provider in the Lufthansa Group.

