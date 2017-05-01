BNCCORP, Inc. (BNCC) Announces Earnings Results

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $11.28 million during the quarter.

Shares of BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) traded up 0.34% on Monday, reaching $26.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares. The stock has a market cap of $90.58 million and a P/E ratio of 12.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07. BNCCORP has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $27.40.

BNCCORP Company Profile

BNCCORP, INC. is a bank holding company. The Company operates community banking and wealth management businesses in North Dakota, Arizona and Minnesota from approximately 15 locations. It also conducts mortgage banking from over 10 locations in Arizona, Minnesota, North Dakota, Illinois, Kansas, Arkansas and Missouri.

