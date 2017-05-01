BMO Capital Markets Lowers Spin Master Corp (TOY) Price Target to C$36.00

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Thursday, April 13th.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TOY. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Spin Master Corp from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Spin Master Corp from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Spin Master Corp from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Spin Master Corp in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spin Master Corp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.71.

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) traded down 0.05% during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,950 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.98. Spin Master Corp has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

About Spin Master Corp

Spin Master Corp., formerly SML Investments Inc, is a Canada-based children’s entertainment company. The Company, through Spin Master Ltd. and its subsidiaries, is engaged in creating, designing, manufacturing and marketing a diversified portfolio of toys, games, products and entertainment properties.

