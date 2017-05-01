BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a $104.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WDC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Western Digital Corp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Western Digital Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital Corp in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Vetr upgraded Western Digital Corp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.34 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on Western Digital Corp from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital Corp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.86.

Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) opened at 89.07 on Thursday. Western Digital Corp has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.07. The company’s market capitalization is $25.74 billion.

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.22. Western Digital Corp had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company earned $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post $8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Western Digital Corp’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

In other Western Digital Corp news, insider Michael D. Cordano sold 27,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $2,308,544.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,349,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 34,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $2,611,302.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,850.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,767 shares of company stock worth $5,385,631 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Western Digital Corp by 36.6% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 54,121 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 14,511 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in Western Digital Corp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in Western Digital Corp by 42.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 19,101 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel bought a new position in Western Digital Corp during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Western Digital Corp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 334,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after buying an additional 19,744 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital Corp

Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions that address the needs of the information technology (IT) industry and the infrastructure that enables the proliferation of data in virtually every industry. The Company’s portfolio of offerings addresses three categories: Datacenter Devices and Solutions (capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), datacenter software and system solutions); Client Devices (mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, client SSDs, embedded products and wafers), and Client Solutions (removable products, hard drive content solutions and flash content solutions).

