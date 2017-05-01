BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised IHS Markit from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Shares of IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) opened at 43.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 90.04 and a beta of 0.90. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.46.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business earned $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.35 million. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post $2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/bmo-capital-markets-reiterates-buy-rating-for-ihs-markit-ltd-info.html.

In other IHS Markit news, insider Heather Matzke-Hamlin sold 11,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $470,383.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,659.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $60,480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,657,342 shares of company stock valued at $71,098,200.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in IHS Markit by 884.0% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd., formerly Markit Ltd., is a provider of critical information and analytics for the major industries, financial markets and governments. The Company operates through four segments: Resources, Transportation, Consolidated Markets & Solutions (CMS) and Financial Services. The Resources segment includes its energy and chemicals product offerings.

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.