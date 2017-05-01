BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised IHS Markit from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.86.
Shares of IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) opened at 43.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 90.04 and a beta of 0.90. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.46.
IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business earned $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.35 million. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post $2.06 earnings per share for the current year.
In other IHS Markit news, insider Heather Matzke-Hamlin sold 11,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $470,383.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,659.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $60,480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,657,342 shares of company stock valued at $71,098,200.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in IHS Markit by 884.0% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.
IHS Markit Company Profile
IHS Markit Ltd., formerly Markit Ltd., is a provider of critical information and analytics for the major industries, financial markets and governments. The Company operates through four segments: Resources, Transportation, Consolidated Markets & Solutions (CMS) and Financial Services. The Resources segment includes its energy and chemicals product offerings.
Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.