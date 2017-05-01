Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL) Earns Market Perform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. They presently have a C$12.75 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 39.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KL. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.44.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) traded down 2.96% during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,507 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

In related news, Director Raymond Wesley Threlkeld sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$500,000.00. Also, Director Eric S. Sprott acquired 276,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.98 per share, with a total value of C$2,760,468.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 817,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,193,462.

