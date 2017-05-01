Ingredion Inc (INGR) Given Hold Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INGR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens cut shares of Ingredion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.80.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) opened at 123.82 on Wednesday. Ingredion has a one year low of $112.06 and a one year high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.47.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post $7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 22.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 10.7% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 26,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 706.5% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 15.5% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 319.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider. The Company manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials to a range of industries, both domestically and internationally.

