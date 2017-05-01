Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a research note released on Monday, April 17th. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $73.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 20th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Vetr raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $98.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $69.00 price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) opened at 53.60 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $4.61 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average of $44.52. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $80.11.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.02. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.25% and a negative net margin of 869.63%. The firm earned $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post ($5.19) EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/bmo-capital-markets-initiates-coverage-on-alnylam-pharmaceuticals-inc-alny-updated.html.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The Company is focused on the use of its N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)-conjugate platform for delivery of small interfering RNAs (siRNAs).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.