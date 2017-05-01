Analysts Set bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) PT at $87.80

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Roth Capital set a $71.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $58.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) traded up 0.56% on Friday, hitting $89.45. 55,851 shares of the stock traded hands. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $100.40. The stock’s market cap is $3.65 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.17 and its 200 day moving average is $72.15.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.02. The company earned $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 3,941.72%. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post ($7.34) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Maraganore sold 13,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $1,176,591.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,765 shares in the company, valued at $490,140.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Lynch sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $68,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $180,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,694 shares of company stock worth $3,548,994. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in bluebird bio by 106.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in bluebird bio by 170.0% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in bluebird bio by 482.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in bluebird bio by 14.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing gene therapies for severe diseases and cancer. With its lentiviral-based gene therapy and gene editing capabilities, it has built an integrated product platform with various applications in these areas. The Company’s clinical programs in severe genetic diseases include its LentiGlobin product candidate to treat transfusion-dependent b-thalassemia and to treat severe sickle cell disease (SCD) and its Lenti-D product candidate to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD).

