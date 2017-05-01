Blue Prism Group PLC (PRSM) Insider Acquires £63,569.60 in Stock

Blue Prism Group PLC (LON:PRSM) insider Charmaine Eggberry purchased 9,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.57) per share, for a total transaction of £63,569.60 ($81,270.26).

Shares of Blue Prism Group PLC (LON:PRSM) opened at 681.339233 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 423.86 million. Blue Prism Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 105.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 700.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 524.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 430.04.

About Blue Prism Group PLC

Blue Prism Group plc is engaged in robotic process automation (RPA), enabling blue-chip organizations to create a digital workforce powered by the Company’s software robots that are trained to automate routine back-office clerical tasks. The Company is engaged in Licensing for the provision of software licenses, where the agreement is established of a legally binding contract between the Company and its customers.

