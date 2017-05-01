Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Position Raised by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal Holdings were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Paypal Holdings by 128.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,139,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,415,000 after buying an additional 42,783,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Paypal Holdings by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,257,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,798,000 after buying an additional 307,533 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Paypal Holdings by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 25,996,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,063,000 after buying an additional 682,648 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Paypal Holdings by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,905,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $706,727,000 after buying an additional 130,899 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in Paypal Holdings by 16.5% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 15,630,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $640,363,000 after buying an additional 2,210,279 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) opened at 47.72 on Monday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $48.10. The company has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average of $41.41.

Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Paypal Holdings had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post $1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Paypal Holdings in a report on Friday, January 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Paypal Holdings in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Paypal Holdings in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Paypal Holdings from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Paypal Holdings in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal Holdings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

In other news, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 17,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $741,165.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,746.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 13,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $575,508.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,500.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Holdings Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

