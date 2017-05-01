BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $238,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 5.8% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 515,892 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,613,000 after buying an additional 28,287 shares during the last quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 59.5% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,373 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 19,172 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 15,650 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 17.1% in the third quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 63,772 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 230,265 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) opened at 60.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $63.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology service provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post $3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Vetr cut Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.84 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.47.

In other news, EVP Venkat Krishnaswamy sold 9,243 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $547,278.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 2,305 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $137,977.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,582 shares of company stock worth $981,279. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. The Financial Services segment includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services.

