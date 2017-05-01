BLB&B Advisors LLC Increases Position in Novartis AG (NVS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 78.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis AG were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Novartis AG by 0.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis AG by 0.6% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis AG by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Novartis AG by 2.4% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis AG by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) opened at 77.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.28. The company has a market capitalization of $182.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.73. Novartis AG has a one year low of $66.93 and a one year high of $83.58.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Novartis AG had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post $4.70 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Vetr downgraded Novartis AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.32 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis AG in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen and Company downgraded Novartis AG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis AG in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital began coverage on Novartis AG in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.12.

Novartis AG Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which provides healthcare solutions. The Company is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of a range of healthcare products led by pharmaceuticals. The Company’s segments include Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, Alcon and Corporate activities.

