BLB&B Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Allstate Corp (ALL)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate Corp were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate Corp during the third quarter worth about $117,000. SRB Corp boosted its position in shares of Allstate Corp by 6.1% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Allstate Corp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate Corp during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) opened at 81.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.70. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $64.59 and a 12 month high of $83.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.54. Allstate Corp had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm earned $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post $5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Allstate Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Allstate Corp’s payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/blbb-advisors-llc-has-776000-stake-in-allstate-corp-all-updated.html.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Allstate Corp in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Allstate Corp in a report on Sunday, February 5th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate Corp in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Allstate Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.70.

In other news, President Matthew E. Winter sold 33,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,790,504.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $101,137.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,307 shares of company stock valued at $9,823,175 over the last three months. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allstate Corp

The Allstate Corporation (Allstate) is a holding company for Allstate Insurance Company. The Company’s business is conducted principally through Allstate Insurance Company, Allstate Life Insurance Company and other subsidiaries. It is engaged in the property-liability insurance business and the life insurance, retirement and investment products business.

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.