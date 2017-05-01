BLB&B Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Massey Quick & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) opened at 52.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.62. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $57.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.52.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 40.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post $2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group AG raised SYSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $56.00 price target on SYSCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.88.

In other news, insider Wayne Shurts sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $805,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Brutto acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.94 per share, with a total value of $129,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,097.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation (Sysco) is a distributor of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. The Company’s segments include Broadline, SYGMA and Other. The Broadline segment includes its Broadline operations located in the Bahamas, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Mexico and the United States.

