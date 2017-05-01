Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank AG

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BXMT. Wells Fargo & Co cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. FBR & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) traded up 0.45% on Friday, hitting $31.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,362 shares. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.84. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $31.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.46.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 59.83% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm earned $71.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post $2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,886,000. Blackstone Group L.P. raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. now owns 4,431,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,509,000 after buying an additional 177,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,491,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,362,000 after buying an additional 152,018 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,324,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,992,000 after buying an additional 148,551 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 33.5% in the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 547,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,124,000 after buying an additional 137,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes. The Company originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The Company’s business is focused on originating or acquiring senior, floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets primarily in the office, lodging, retail, residential and industrial sectors.

