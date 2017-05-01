BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) Given New GBX 350 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group Inc

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) had its price objective trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 360 ($4.60) to GBX 350 ($4.47) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC Holdings plc reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust from GBX 480 ($6.14) to GBX 425 ($5.43) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust from GBX 385 ($4.92) to GBX 400 ($5.11) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.22) price objective on shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust from GBX 390 ($4.99) to GBX 330 ($4.22) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Macquarie restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.45) price objective on shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $400.79.

Shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) opened at 11.66 on Tuesday. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 26.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 117,441 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 65.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 61,163 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 48.2% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 43,071 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 710,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,983,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

