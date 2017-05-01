BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.31. BlackRock had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) traded down 1.57% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $384.57. The stock had a trading volume of 581,279 shares. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $317.60 and a 52-week high of $399.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $382.39 and a 200-day moving average of $376.53. The stock has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.72.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Barclays PLC dropped their target price on BlackRock from $411.00 to $396.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $441.00 target price (down previously from $449.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc increased their target price on BlackRock from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.30.

In related news, insider J. Richard Kushel sold 8,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.92, for a total transaction of $3,214,189.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.00, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $10,014,028 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,254,686,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 33.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,375,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,585,768,000 after buying an additional 1,092,806 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 100.9% in the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 6,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 819,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $235,549,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,332,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,029,332,000 after buying an additional 389,812 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc (BlackRock) is an investment management company. BlackRock provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its diverse platform of active (alpha) and index (beta) investment strategies across asset classes enables the Company to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients.

