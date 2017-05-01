BlackBerry Ltd (BBRY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) (TSE:BB) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 12th.

BBRY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Macquarie raised BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.10 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Global Equities Research started coverage on BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) opened at 9.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.96 billion. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.43.

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The smartphone producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 93.19%. The company had revenue of $297 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post $0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBRY. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 3.7% in the third quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 89,525 shares of the smartphone producer’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,217,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,382,881 shares of the smartphone producer’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after buying an additional 38,571 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 0.4% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,090,900 shares of the smartphone producer’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited (BlackBerry) provides mobile communications solutions. The Company is engaged in the sale of smartphones and enterprise software and services. The Company’s products and services include Enterprise Solutions and Services, Devices, BlackBerry Technology Solutions and Messaging. It is engaged in providing enterprise mobility management (EMM) and mobile security, and offers a portfolio of enterprise software solutions and services that can be deployed across a range of ecosystems and devices, including BlackBerry Enterprise Service (BES) 12 and Good Platforms, BES12 Cloud, enterprise file-sync-and-share (EFSS), SecuSUITE for Enterprise, Enhanced subscriber identity module (SIM)-Based Licensing (ESBL), WorkLife by BlackBerry solution and Professional Cybersecurity Services.

