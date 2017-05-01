Black Knight Financial Services (BKFS) Initiates Stock Repurchase Program

Black Knight Financial Services (NYSE:BKFS) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan, which authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares on Wednesday, February 1st, EventVestor reports. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of Black Knight Financial Services (NYSE:BKFS) opened at 41.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight Financial Services has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $42.19.

Black Knight Financial Services (NYSE:BKFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Black Knight Financial Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight Financial Services will post $1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Knight Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Black Knight Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens raised Black Knight Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Black Knight Financial Services in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Knight Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Black Knight Financial Services (BKFS) Initiates Stock Repurchase Program” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/black-knight-financial-services-bkfs-authorizes-share-repurchase-plan-updated.html.

In other Black Knight Financial Services news, CEO Thomas J. Sanzone sold 30,000 shares of Black Knight Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $1,153,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,374,515.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,434,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Financial Services Company Profile

Black Knight Financial Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated technology, workflow automation, and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries. The Company’s segments include Technology, and Data and Analytics. The Company’s Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Financial Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight Financial Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.