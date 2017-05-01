Black Hills Corp (BKH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. Black Hills Corp has set its FY17 guidance at $3.45-$3.65 EPS.

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Black Hills Corp had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company earned $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Black Hills Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Black Hills Corp to post $3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3.80 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) traded down 0.391% on Monday, hitting $67.754. 9,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.85 and a 200-day moving average of $62.47. Black Hills Corp has a one year low of $54.76 and a one year high of $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.455 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Black Hills Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.93%.

In other Black Hills Corp news, SVP Jennifer C. Landis bought 1,200 shares of Black Hills Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $73,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,049.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Hills Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Hills Corp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Black Hills Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Black Hills Corp in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/black-hills-corp-bkh-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

About Black Hills Corp

Black Hills Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an integrated energy company, which is focused primarily on regulated utilities. The Company operates through segments, including Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, Oil and Gas, and Corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Electric Utilities segment generated, transmitted and distributed electricity to approximately 208,500 customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado and Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.