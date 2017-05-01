Black Hills Corp (BKH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. Black Hills Corp has set its FY17 guidance at $3.45-$3.65 EPS.

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Black Hills Corp had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Black Hills Corp to post $3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3.80 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) opened at 68.11 on Monday. Black Hills Corp has a 12-month low of $54.76 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.85 and its 200-day moving average is $62.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Black Hills Corp’s dividend payout ratio is 129.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Black Hills Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Hills Corp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Black Hills Corp in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

In other news, SVP Jennifer C. Landis bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $73,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,049.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Black Hills Corp Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an integrated energy company, which is focused primarily on regulated utilities. The Company operates through segments, including Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, Oil and Gas, and Corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Electric Utilities segment generated, transmitted and distributed electricity to approximately 208,500 customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado and Montana.

