BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 74 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 53.4% in the third quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 128,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,603,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 29,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) opened at 119.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.31 and a 200 day moving average of $114.89. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $77.40 and a 1-year high of $131.83.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The firm earned $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post $8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Barclays PLC raised their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Instinet raised their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Rafferty Capital Markets lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.02.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $122.79 per share, for a total transaction of $122,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,478.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,942 shares of company stock valued at $22,367,208. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and residential mortgage banking, providing its products and services nationally, as well as other products and services.

