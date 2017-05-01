General Dynamics Co. (GD) Position Raised by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in General Dynamics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,270,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,128,140,000 after buying an additional 1,573,092 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,398,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $586,887,000 after buying an additional 1,360,427 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 280.2% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,466,000 after buying an additional 994,900 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 96.4% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,780,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $276,260,000 after buying an additional 873,795 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $103,234,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) opened at 193.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $132.68 and a 52 week high of $196.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.37 and its 200-day moving average is $177.10.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.16. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The company earned $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post $9.79 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 31.90%.
Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Vetr cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.78 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.
In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 39,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $7,174,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 146,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,374,654.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 19,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $3,584,001.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,103,834.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,160 shares of company stock valued at $15,540,596. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation is a global aerospace and defense company. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; information technology (IT) services and C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) solutions, and shipbuilding and ship repair.
