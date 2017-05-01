BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of BJ's Restaurants in a report released on Thursday. KeyCorp analyst C. O’cull anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $31.50 price objective on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. BJ's Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “BJ's Restaurants, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share (BJRI)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/bjs-restaurants-inc-forecasted-to-earn-fy2018-earnings-of-2-25-per-share-bjri.html.

Shares of BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) traded down 0.22% during trading on Monday, hitting $45.00. The stock had a trading volume of 63,341 shares. BJ's Restaurants has a one year low of $32.24 and a one year high of $47.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $983.61 million, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.90.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.66 million. BJ's Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

In other BJ's Restaurants news, insider Alex Puchner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $191,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Walsh sold 29,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $1,112,637.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 48.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ's Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $510,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 58.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 14.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 109,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates restaurants. The Company segment includes casual dining company-owned restaurants. Each of its restaurants is operated either as a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewery, a BJ’s Pizza & Grill or a BJ’s Grill restaurant. The Company’s restaurants offer craft beers and other beers, as well as a selection of appetizers, entrees, pastas, burgers and sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts, including its warm pizza cookie dessert, the Pizookie.

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.