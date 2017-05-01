BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.35. BJ's Restaurants had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) traded up 5.99% during trading on Friday, reaching $45.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,874 shares. BJ's Restaurants has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $985.80 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.80.

In other news, Director Patrick Walsh sold 29,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $1,112,637.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Puchner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BJRI shares. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates restaurants. The Company segment includes casual dining company-owned restaurants. Each of its restaurants is operated either as a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewery, a BJ’s Pizza & Grill or a BJ’s Grill restaurant. The Company’s restaurants offer craft beers and other beers, as well as a selection of appetizers, entrees, pastas, burgers and sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts, including its warm pizza cookie dessert, the Pizookie.

