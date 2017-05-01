Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Likely to Impact BioTelemetry (BEAT) Stock Price

News coverage about BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BioTelemetry earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the medical research company an impact score of 72 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Dougherty & Co upped their price target on BioTelemetry from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) opened at 32.90 on Monday. BioTelemetry has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $933.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.38.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $53.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP George Hrenko sold 126,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $3,270,815.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,172 shares in the company, valued at $601,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Fred Broadway sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $92,240.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,542 shares of company stock worth $3,563,273 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioTelemetry, Inc (BioTelemetry), formerly CardioNet, Inc, provides cardiac monitoring services, cardiac monitoring device manufacturing, and centralized cardiac core laboratory services. The Company operates in three segments: patient services, product and research services. The patient services business segment’s principal focus is on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders, through its core Mobile Cardiac Outpatient Telemetry(MCOT), event and Holter services in a healthcare setting.

