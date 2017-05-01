Biogen Inc (BIIB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

BIIB has been the subject of several other research reports. Vetr downgraded Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.39 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.30.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) opened at 271.21 on Thursday. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.02 and a 52 week high of $333.65. The company has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.83 and a 200-day moving average of $286.57.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.23. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.48% and a net margin of 32.34%. The company earned $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post $20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Alfred Sandrock sold 1,981 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $542,952.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Clancy sold 9,891 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.55, for a total value of $2,883,721.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,036,542.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,764 shares of company stock valued at $6,295,354. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Guardian Trust Co. increased its stake in Biogen by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth $106,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

