Norway Savings Bank Sells 515 Shares of Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Norway Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Capital Guardian Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) opened at 271.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $275.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.72. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $223.02 and a one year high of $333.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.23. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.48% and a net margin of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post $20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Norway Savings Bank Sells 515 Shares of Biogen Inc (BIIB)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/biogen-inc-biib-shares-sold-by-norway-savings-bank-updated.html.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Vetr lowered Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.39 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.30.

In related news, VP Paul J. Clancy sold 9,892 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $2,868,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,135,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $285.39 per share, for a total transaction of $380,424.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,764 shares of company stock worth $6,295,354. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.