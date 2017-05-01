American Research & Management Co. Raises Position in Biogen Inc (BIIB)

American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Guardian Trust Co. raised its position in Biogen by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Biogen by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Biogen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Biogen by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) opened at 271.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.83 and its 200-day moving average is $286.57. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $223.02 and a 52-week high of $333.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 38.48%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post $20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $335.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Leerink Swann set a $360.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.30.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $285.39 per share, with a total value of $380,424.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Clancy sold 9,892 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $2,868,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,764 shares of company stock worth $6,295,354 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

